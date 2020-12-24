While the pandemic dominated the news in 2020, there were many other important local news stories. Here are the top 10 stories as determined by the staff of the Sun. The order, listed here randomly, will be revealed in Saturday’s Year-in-Review edition. You may use our suggestions or offer your own when answering this week’s Tele-Talk question.
Top stories:
• COVID-19 closes the economy but then Conway explodes with summer visitors, some of whom act badly, which causes a backlash against tourists. Real estate booms.
• Several local BLM protests.
• Local BLM protester arrested on child pornography charges.
• School remote learning.
• New interest in outdoor recreational sports, both from locals and tourists.
• Changes in public buildings: North Conway Fire Station under construction, Conway Town Hall moves, Conway Rec Center razed, North Conway Library completed and new charter school opens.
• Memorial Hospital shuts off regular patient services during the spring lockdown — and responds to pandemic.
• Record voter turnout, drive-through voting.
• Fryeburg Fair cancels live event for the first time.
• Many notable retirements: Dot Seybold, Settlers Green; George Cleveland, Gibson Center; Bob Murphy, Ham Foundation; Howie Wemyss, Auto Road; Ed Wagner, Conway police department and Warren Shoemaker, Jackson Historical Society.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What are the top local news stories of 2020?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published next Saturday.
