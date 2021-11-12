Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he will run for a fourth term as governor of New Hampshire in 2022, touting his record of working on full-time kindergarten, creating tax cuts and managing the COVID-19 pandemic. But he has drawn criticism for cutting the mask mandate short, abusing the governor’s emergency powers, supporting beleaguered Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and signing legislation that defunded Planned Parenthood after pledging to keep abortions safe and legal.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Based on his record, will you vote to re-elect Gov. Chris Sununu?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
