To the editor:
This week Joe Dorsett said that "Anyone with the power to do so should see to it that Joe Biden is never sworn in as president of our United States." Much is wrong with this sentence, and Joe should be ashamed. So should the Sun for its publication of it.
Joe's letter is traitorous, not in the sense of being criminal, but in the sense that he refuses to accept Biden's election and thereby refuses to observe his duty to support the nation. It invites sedition, and perhaps violence, by others by stating that those with power (perhaps in the form of armed might) should exercise it to stop Mr. Biden from being sworn in, notwithstanding the fact that he is the President-elect. Finally, by writing his letter, Joe abandons the nation, and loses the privilege of calling it "our United States." This is the treachery of which I complain.
Joe is clearly a fool and may be an otherwise powerless, but his pen becomes dangerous when he invites other fools to join him. I am all for free speech, but it is frankly wrong for the Sun (or any media) to assist Dorsett in these efforts by publishing his rant. It abandons the editorial function.
Joe's letter is not an expression of his opinion, it's a completely illegitimate effort to undermine the country and its electoral processes. By publishing the letter, the Sun fans the fires that fools like Dorsett and oath-breakers like President Donald Trump would set.
Most of Joe's letter is just nonsense, but the sentence quoted is improper. It's not opinion, it is an invitation to ignore the democratic process. The Sun fails in its editorial function when it publishes that invitation, and validates Joe's nonsense.
William Scott
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.