I read with interest Sen. Jeb Bradley’s editorial on short-term rentals published in the Conway Sun last Friday.
Since the 1920s, our local communities have successfully regulated land use through planning and zoning ordinances. Only libertarian extremists have questioned their right to do this.
If SB 249 became law, no municipality could prohibit or “regulate the use of” (line 5) any building as a short-term rental. This is not complicated — SB 249 is taking away longstanding local control of zoning and planning ordinances.
This, of course, is a priority of the so called “Freedom Caucus” who believe they have the right to do whatever they want on their property whether or not their actions affect their neighbors.
I can’t help but wonder if you would have co-sponsored this bill if your neighbor on Rust Pond was a short-term rental which regularly ignored the noise ordinance, or overloaded their septic system or parked enough cars to block access to your driveway.
While I hear your desire for compromise, there is no “middle ground we can live with” between having and prohibiting zoning ordinances. I expect an attempt to appease those clamoring for this bill, followed by yet another round of legislation next year.
I cannot support any effort to limit the authority of our municipalities to regulate land use through properly enacted planning and zoning ordinances.
