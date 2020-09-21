To the editor:
I am honored to announce that I am running to be the state representative to all the towns included in Carroll County’s District 2.
In a time when so many people are desperate to have their voices heard, I want to be your voice. Conway is where my husband, Jason, and I decided nearly four years ago to call home.
While Conway has been home to my husband and his family for a number of years, I came to love the valley and strongly believe it is a great place to raise a family. Jason and I share four children and live and work on a small family farm, Grand View Farm.
Of all the titles I carry, the first to come to my mind are: mother, teacher, wife, farmer and friend. I take all these titles very seriously and am steadfast in aligning them to the core values of faith, family and freedom.
To say that I am interested in agriculture would be an understatement, it is literally our livelihood. Emphasis on health and wellness can happen through supporting your local farmers.
Supporting local businesses is a high priority. As part of a small business, I understand the importance of success for our local businesses. It is imperative that our businesses have a voice and plan to not just survive, but thrive.
I believe there is a solution for all families to have an academic opportunity to educate their child in a way that nourishes and promotes reaching their full potential.
In an effort to be fiscally responsible I will not participate in any tax increases or additions. As I mentioned, protecting children is one of the highest priorities. That being said I believe in protecting all children born and unborn. I am vehemently for the Second Amendment and opposed to red flag laws.
Please vote on Nov. 3 in an effort to be heard. Now is the time to get off the bench and onto the battlefield. Fight for your freedom.
Wendy Richardson
Conway
