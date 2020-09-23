To the editor:
The Big Lie is the name of a propaganda technique, originally coined by Adolf Hitler in “Mein Kampf,” and denotes where a known falsehood is stated, repeated and treated as if it is self-evidently true in hopes of swaying the course of an argument that takes the Big Lie for granted rather than critically questioning it or ignoring it.
The most effective Big Lies are outrageous enough to be unbelievable, yet appeal strongly to the prejudices of the listener and are stated in as bland and matter-of-fact terms as possible.
How is it that Congress, the courts and millions of Americans allow Trump to get away with his lies, false claims, conspiracy theories, mistreatment and disrespect for others.
His rhetoric and behaviors clearly employ the same lies and propaganda tricks carried out by authoritarian rulers and dictators. He praises Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un, but insults and disrespects patriotic Americans and our allies.
If we fail to learn from the lies and propaganda that led to the rise of dictatorships, Fascism and Nazism in Italy, Germany and Spain, then we are placing our nation on a very risky and dangerous path.
Quoting George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Wayne Sylvanowicz
Kearsarge
