To the editor:
The Commerce Committee of the New Hampshire Senate is considering Senate Bill 249, which would tell cities and towns they couldn’t prohibit short-term rentals (STRs), even in residential districts. But the legislation, if enacted, would require licensing and regulation of STRs. Here are eight reasons to oppose SB 249.
First, Conway voters overwhelmingly opposed amending the local ordinance to allow non-owner-occupied STRs in residential zones. At the April 13, 2021 town meeting, the vote was 1,015 to 492 against Warrant Article 3, which would have permitted non-owner-occupied STRs in residential zones.
Second, allowing STRs destroys residential neighborhoods. National brand motels, restaurants and big box stores have crowded out local, family-owned businesses in the Mt. Washington Valley. Airbnb and Vrbo are next. Their customers are not your neighbors; they are unknown transients threatening the quality and character of residential life.
Third, zoning is quintessentially a local function. N.H. RSA 674:16 delegates state authority to cities and towns to regulate such things as height, lot size, population density, and whether the buildings and land will be used for business, industrial, residential, or other purposes. Whether to commercialize residential zones with STRs is a decision that should be left to Mt. Washington Valley voters, not to legislators who are not directly affected by them.
Fourth, the real estate agents and out of state investors are well financed and organized. But make no mistake about it; their interest is monetary, to sell and rent for financial gain. Their lobby had a significant presence at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on SB 249. But as is evident from their letters to The Conway Daily Sun, the investors are out-of-staters who neither live nor vote here. Their motivation is financing their local properties, not in preserving the residential character of Conway’s neighborhoods.
Fifth, there is no reason to expect that the town would enforce a complicated licensing and inspection regulation, and, sixth, there is no reason to assume that out-of-state investors would comply if SB 249 were to become law. That is because, when it was widely assumed that non-owner-occupied STRs were not permitted in residential neighborhoods under existing law, the town did not enforce the ordinance and property owners ignored it. (The board of selectmen would not have proposed and the planning board would not have recommended passage of Warrant Article 3 last year if STRs were already allowed in residential zones).
Seventh, proponents of SB 249 describe it as a “compromise.” Allowing STRs, but subject to regulation, is not compromise; it is capitulation to Relator and investor interests.
Eighth, and finally, pending litigation does not resolve the issue. In the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct case, the court ruled in favor of the precinct, while in the town’s case, the same judge ruled in favor of the defendant owner. Whatever the ultimate outcome of those cases on appeal, passage of SB 249 would take precedence.
To express opposition to SB 249, you can do the following. Go to the N.H. Senate’s webpage at http://gencourt.state.nh.us/senate/committees/senate_committees.aspx. Look for the Senate Commerce Committee, and in that block find the underline that says “email entire committee.” Clicking on that line will put the committee members’ email addresses on the “to” line for your outgoing email.
Wayne C. Beyer
North Conway
