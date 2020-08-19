To the editor:
This past Tuesday President Donald Trump was on his favorite FOX News show. His wonder boy, Sean Hannity, lobbed Trump a question about Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris for vice president. Here is a part of his answer:
“Well, first of all, what you said about Russia: The New York Times is fake reporting, it’s a fake newspaper as far as I’m concerned, and Washington Post likewise. I always try to figure out which is worse. And then you have CNN and frankly ABC, CBS, NBC, and, but you have some good ones in between. Locals are great. Locals we do great in, but couldn’t possibly be here and on social media. I don’t, does anybody do better, in terms of importance of social media? So we get the word out.
“And a lot of our Congress and Senate, they got it right and they got it wrong, and they got Pulitzer Prizes. The Pulitzer Prize is worthless as far as I’m concerned because when you have the Maggie Habermans getting a Pulitzer Prize and she got it all wrong, she doesn’t. I haven’t spoken to her in forever, she’s like my biographer, like she knows everything about me. She knows nothing about me.
“... It was a crime that was committed, and you look at Hillary Clinton where she paid for the fake dossier, and now the dossier is proven to be totally fake. It’s a disgrace what happened and no other president should have to go through it, Sean.”
I have left out some of his rambling due to space. But I have tried to understand this and can’t. Can some one translate for me?
Can you explain why anyone would vote for a person who thinks like this? Why he shouldn’t be institutionalized?
Walter Davis
North Conway
