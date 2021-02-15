To the editor:
I have had the pleasure to be called for jury duty four times. Twice on Petit Jury and twice for Grand Jury. Each time all the collected jurors were given specific instructions by the presiding judge. If we were prejudiced to the incident that brought the people to trial or if we were prejudiced against the defendant and could not reach a fair verdict or indictment, we should inform the judge and be excused. We could take notes but we all must pay attention. We are all sworn in to be fair and uphold the law.
The trial that is going on in DC has 50 jurors. But some, all Republicans, are not acting like jurors and doing their sworn, constitutional, duty. Most of the Republicans have entered this trial with preconceived notions and are completely ignoring the impeachment procedures.
Some examples: Sen. Rand Paul was seen tracing a watermark on a pad of paper. Sen. Tim Scott was reading a magazine. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was looking through a 2021 calendar. Sen. Rick Scott was looking at a south east Asia map. Sen. Mike Braun was falling asleep. Sen. Josh Harley was sitting in the balcony with his feet on the chair in front of him reading papers in unmarked manila folders (though, in his defense, he said they were trial proceedings) . There were other Republican senators seen doing similar things.
In any jury I sat in these sort of things would have put me in contempt of court and put me in jail. Not only are these people not obeying their constitutional oath, they are breaking the law, like the ex-president, and they are getting away with it.
Why? Are these senators, and the ex-president, above the law?
Walter Davis
North Conway
