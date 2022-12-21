I cannot believe the letter Jim Pietrangelo wrote. He is suggesting that any American is worth more than another. Just because you do not agree with Brittney Griner, her lifestyle, her beliefs, she is still an American. She can say what she wants, as can you, because of the First Amendment. But to denigrate her because she is Black, gay and a Democrat shows your true colors.
July 4, 1776: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” This, from the Declaration of Independence, means that all Americans should be treated the same, be they a POW senator or an occasional user of a drug declared legal in most states.
And I will point out, that Mr. Whelan was captured by the Russians in President Donald Trump’s third year in office, and he never lifted a (small) finger to bring him home. Maybe because Trump was Putin’s “friend”? And Trump did invite the Taliban to Camp David at about the same time.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is still negotiating to get Mr. Whelan and other prisoners in Russia released, not playing golf. And Trump wants to shred the Constitution to become king or emperor or supreme leader because he is still of the belief that the election was rigged.
Let us be happy we have one more American prisoner freed and hope for many more.
