I cannot believe the letter Jim Pietrangelo wrote. He is suggesting that any American is worth more than another. Just because you do not agree with Brittney Griner, her lifestyle, her beliefs, she is still an American. She can say what she wants, as can you, because of the First Amendment. But to denigrate her because she is Black, gay and a Democrat shows your true colors.

