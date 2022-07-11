I just want to refute Mrs. Thompson's letter. Yes, the price of gas has gone up, but to say this is more important than asking a potential denier about the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol is way out of line.
First, the price of gas has virtually nothing to do with the federal government. OPEC, Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, and the major oil companies' greed has a lot to do with it. Did you know the oil companies made a whopping 300 percent profit last year when the prices started to climb?
Also, all the oil drilling and production went down during the COVID years because no one was driving. When you have excess anything, the price drops. Now, because of the increase in the need of gas, and the lack of gas and production because a lot of companies stopped pumping oil during COVID, they have less gas, and they charge more.
The assault on the Capitol was far worse, no matter what "Faux News" says. First, they wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence. Isn't that a crime? And President Donald Trump agreed that he should be hanged.
Second, the invaders wanted to stop the legal verification of votes. They stormed the Capitol, did millions of dollars in damages, stole or destroyed legal documents, and caused the death of five Capitol police plus injuring dozens of others. I do believe all of these are crimes.
So, I'll take the inconvenience of (probably temporary) high gas prices over multiple crimes committed by the so called "Faux's" "tourists" and Trump.
I love a good Fairy Tale, and you tell it so well. Almost as if you're trying to convince yourself and reassure your fellow travelers.
News Flash: Most of America is not buying it. Check the polls.
