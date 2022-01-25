To the editor:
A long time ago people were worried about this "new" technology: the telephone. The problem was telephone poles. These would be an impact on viewing while traveling, a blight on the horizon.
Billboards were similar, but now they are ubiquitous and some even provide needed information. Cell phone towers were next, a sore sight. But who doesn't have a cell phone and need these towers? And all those houses built on the ridge lines "spoiling the view" are now selling for millions.
Now there is a big brouhaha about the solar panels and how they will ruin views and decrease property values. With climate change and the future dwindling of fossil fuels, I feel that these solar farms will be necessary. And the cost of the energy these panels continues to drop with new technologies, saving electric customers money. Ask anyone who has solar panels installed on their homes how happy they are how happy they are to be paid by electric companies for the excess electricity they produce.
I for one would be happy to have a solar farm near my house (two planned for Conway), my electric bill would decline, and any savings is agreeable for me. I can get used to the new view.
Walter David
North Conway
