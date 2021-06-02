To the editor:
In response to Mr. Ostendorf's STR vs. B&B and small motel occupancy I assume Mr. Ostendorf is aware that most B&Bs average annual bookings at 38 percent due to seasonal usage, limited space, condition of property and lack of privacy. B&Bs attract couples, out-of-state and foreign guests.
The smaller motels referenced by Mr. Ostendorf are out of date for vacationers who wish to procure residential and quiet enjoyment which is not attainable due to proximity of other guests or sharing various amenities.
The rabid attacks on vacationers include N.H. residents as well. How shameful and pathetic. The reasons are not the noise factor or affordable housing but overdevelopment of big franchise hotels and businesses to appease the upper management of Conway plus poor wages offered to most residents struggling to make a living.
Valerie Shay
North Conway
