To the editor:
After watching the debate on Tuesday between Sen. Maggie Hassan and Gen. Don Bolduc it is clear that Hassan is thoughtful, intelligent and the best choice to represent the great state of New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate.
Bolduc wraps himself in the flag and uses military jargon constantly. Thanks for your service, Mr. Bolduc, but we’re not fooled by your lack of straight talk on the issues we are facing.
Your position on Medicare and Social Security was challenged by Maggie Hassan in the debate and you accused her of lying. You are on the record saying you want to put these programs back in the hands of the American public. What does that mean? Sure sounds like privatization to me. You are vague on this because you know that the majority of Americans are satisfied and rely on these programs which were put in place by Democrats years ago.
Bolduc campaigned in the primary as a true conservative and Donald Trump supporter, including fully endorsing Trump’s false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He used this to win votes from true believers in this false narrative. Now that he’s won the GOP primary, he is claiming that the election was not stolen and President Joe Biden is the legitimate president.
New Hampshire does not want another election denier and closeted Trump supporter to represent them.
P.S.: No insulting words or inflammatory statements were used to get these points across.
Keep America great! Vote for Maggie Hassan.
Tom Dean
North Conway
