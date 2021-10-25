To the editor:
The Sun’s editorial last Thursday was an important statement to share with the community.
The continued lies about a stolen election must be counterbalanced by the truth if our democracy is to survive. Undermining confidence in an election without substantive evidence is very dangerous to the survival of the republic, and one of the first steps an unethical politician would take to secure authoritarian rule.
Any politician who promulgates that the 2020 election was not won by Joe Biden and that the attempted insurrection of Jan. 6 was a peaceful demonstration should not be supported. It’s time for patriotic citizens to standup to liars and bullies who wish to undermine confidence in our democratic elections when there has been no proven evidence of any substantive fraud to explain a 7 million vote majority for the current office holder.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
