To the editor:
Remembering the attacks of 9/11 is appropriate on this 20th anniversary of that national tragedy. But, to my mind, even more appropriate is remembering our response and the sense of unity which followed.
Today we are under attack by an invader which has killed more than 100 times more Americans than the 9/11 attacks. COVID-19, however, has not elicited the same united response that we saw after 9/11.
Despite the scientific and medical communities providing us with powerful tools to help fight the virus, many Americans failed to avail themselves of vaccination and continue to believe in unproven and dangerous remedies such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, bleach and other snake medicine remedies which are predominantly advocated by right wing social media.
Republican governors and politicians have politicized health issues for their own personal gain.
What remembering 9/11 should inspire us to do is unite in fighting COVID-19. It is our patriotic duty to get vaccinated, wear masks when recommended, and lead the world in the fight against the virus — 650,000 dead Americans must not be forgotten and uniting to stop the spread of COVID-19 should be a priority for all citizens today.
Get Vaccinated! It’s the patriotic thing to do.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.