To the editor:
I want to join the chorus of recent letter writers who have complained about your column writers Tom McLaughlin and Bill Marvel.
The Conway Daily Sun is a valued source of information in the Mount Washington Valley, and I would hope it could find other writers who could voice conservative opinions with a more reasoned and factual presentation.
I was particularly struck by Mr. Marvel’s recent column, “Calling Toody and Muldoon.”
In the midst of nationwide protests of police brutality, his column tries to paint a picture of benign and somewhat comical Philadelphia police activity as the norm in his always nostalgic view of the past.
I lived in Philadelphia for a few years and don’t have the exact same memories. In fact, I remember an episode where the Philadelphia police bombed a building and destroyed an entire block in the black community.
Finally, in his last paragraph, he begins with, “The casual cruelty inflicted on George Floyd is a problem all its own.”
Mr. Marvel is a professional writer who uses words as a professional boxer might use his fists to score a point. Describing George Floyd’s murder as “casual cruelty” must be his way of deflating the significance of a crime which was all too clear to most of us on our video screens.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
