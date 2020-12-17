To the editor:
I was not aware of Rep. Johnson’s pro-Nazi/anti-Semetic statements. This hateful speech is mean-spirited, hateful and anti-American.
Thank you Rep. Anita Burrough for calling it to our attention. I read that Gov. Sununu has spoken out against it also. Where are the rest of the Republican legislators on this?
I believe Rep. Johnson should be removed from office. Burrough’s call for him to resign touches me on behalf of my fellow Americans who are Jewish and especially those survivors of the Holocaust. It also touches my heart on behalf of the albeit distant Jewish heritage of my own family tree.
Thomas Pizor
Jackson
