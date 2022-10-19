In a recent letter to the editor, the author stated that the loss of the constitutional right to an abortion effectively makes women “second class citizens.”
I’d first like to point out that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision made it clear that there is, in fact, no right to abortion to be found, either stated or implied, within the pages of the Constitution. That means that this so called “right” wasn’t lost ... in fact, it never existed.
Secondly, if women denied the right to eliminate their unborn children makes them second class citizens, what do we call the 30 plus million baby girls whose right to life was denied while the now discredited Roe was in place?
Now that Dobbs is what abortion advocates like to call “settled law” (as was the case with Roe) the issue moves to the state level. With that being the case, I, too, want to pose a question to the women of New Hampshire. Do you want nine old white guys in robes making this decision (as was the case with Roe) or do you agree with Don Bolduc that state legislators, responding to the will of their constituents, decide the issue?
Finally, if someone who advocates defending baby girls (and their post abortive mother’s) from the scourge of abortion is a “misogynist,” what do we call those who insist on the right to destroy them? Words fail me.
