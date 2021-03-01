To the editor:
Grace Ruddy is my hero. Kudos for calling out Bill Marvel and his inaccurate portrayal of our youth. The question left unanswered is why does the editor and management of the Sun continue to allow their opinion writers to denigrate the children of our community?
This is not the first time. But it should be the last. Strive to do better, Sun. Let’s cherish our children.
Terri Brooks
Freedom
