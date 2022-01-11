To the editor:
There are two major feats that can be attributed to the former President Donald Trump. First, for fast tracking and funding the research which produced a COVID vaccine. I am grateful to be vaxxed and boostered.
It is sad that many of his ardent supporters refuse it, overburden medical staff or die. It is a national tragedy that could have been avoided. Didn’t JFK say, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country?"
The second, trying to abolish democracy, occurred Jan. 6, 2021. During a rally, this president, who lost the election putting himself first and country second, told his zealous gang of traitors, who believed the Big Lie, one of his 30,000 false or misleading statements, to march to the Capitol and to "fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
The sole purpose was to destroy the government of the United States by stopping Congress and Vice President Mike Pence from their constitutional duty of certifying the election.
Ironically, many of these past loyalists, who want to avoid jail time, have turned on him, saying that they were just following his direct orders. Think about it, what if they had succeeded in stopping this hallmark peaceful transfer of power? Chaos, anarchy, dictatorship, military takeover, installation of a demi-god as king, death of democracy?
Take a moment to read about Germany from 1918 until 1945. Winston Churchill wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Finally, why weren’t the Republicans, who voted not to impeach Trump for a second time, in Washington on Jan. 6, 2022? They all know what happened a year ago, they were there, they were scared, yet for some unbelievable reason they could not muster the courage to accept the truth. Instead they attended a funeral out of town with their tails between their legs.
Teri Cosentino
Conway
(1) comment
Nobody has their tails between their legs.
The CDS refuses to print any contravening posts that would counter the popular Democrat narrative.
I have tried several times to post an alternate perspective but to no avail.
So much for a "free press" and the 1st Amendment.
