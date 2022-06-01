To the editor:

How can anyone imagine the grief of parents and grandparents sending their young child to school in the morning and then identifying them in a morgue that evening?

Yet it is happening and has happened over and over again in the USA, land of the free and home of the brave. Brave teachers are losing their lives. Free, carefree young children are killed at school. Why? Because guns are killing children when they are going to school.

Sadly, and as a teacher who practiced active shooter drills, unless gun ownership is regulated, we will continue to grieve the unimaginable: our country's children, who could have made a difference in the world, are killed in school before they can grow up. Sad. Grieving for those young lost lives.

Teri Cosentino

Conway

Thaddeus
Thaddeus

Guns aren't sentient. The gun didn't walk into the school and start killing children of its own accord. The solution is and always has been to address the emotional and mental health problems that cause individuals to become so detached from society and from reality that they decide to shoot innocent people. Banning guns is a band-aid for the symptom and willful ignorance of the disease.

