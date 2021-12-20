To the editor:
The two most consequential presidents in our history are George Washington and Donald Trump.
One was an American soldier, statesman and Founding Father. He not only served as the first president of the United States, but he also commanded the Continental Army during the American Revolution and presided over the convention that drafted the U.S. Constitution.
Mindful of the precedent his conduct set for future presidents, Washington feared that if he were to die while in office, Americans would view the presidency as a lifetime appointment. Instead, he decided to step down from power.
The other is a politician, media personality and bankrupt businessman who is the only federal office holder in American history to have been impeached twice and who has never given up that he lost his re-election.
He is a three-time married narcissist, got out of serving in the Vietnam War, loves using the phrase, “you’re fired” instead of drafting documents that can better the people of this land who are not wealthy. He was directly responsible for the Jan. 6 assault on democracy uprising on the Capitol.
He has done more than any other president to divide this great nation.
There is one, who put the country first and the other to put himself first. Which one do you choose?
Teri Cosentino
Conway
