To the editor:
My nature is to be an optimist. My husband of 37 years is a cynic. These times when reading the headlines have been trying, to say the least, but especially for marital bliss and harmony.
First: “Anti-mask Republican reps want to impeach Sununu.” Why would anyone who understands science not wear a mask after knowing it would prevent the virus particles from infecting other people? So I say, “wear the mask!” Tom says, “you can’t fix stupid.”
Second: It’s quite amazing that pro-choice and anti-maskers are using the same motto on their posters: “My Body My Choice” for wearing masks, and “My Body My Choice” for getting an abortion. The irony is self-evident.
Third: If you lose there is election fraud, if you win, you have a landslide. We are both scientists, show us the data, and show us the facts. Since there are none to be had, yep, drama, false statements, and conspiracy theories are much more interesting than the truth. Tom reminds me of the bell curve. This would account for the 50.8 percent people nationwide who voted for Biden. Or, the 47.4 percent who voted for Trump. I must admit, I am beginning to think I am a cynic in training.
And lastly, how many times does the recount have to happen in the states that Trump lost? Why aren’t we recounting the votes in the states that he won? Well, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
So, for the sake of marital bliss and harmony or as Tom says “happy wife, happy life” we are acknowledging our cynical moments, yet embracing perpetual optimism for 2021.
Teri Cosentino
Conway
