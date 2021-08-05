To the editor:
Your feature article on the Madison Historical Society exhibit was most interesting. I would like to point out a slight error regarding Camp Allegro. The camp was in existence many years ago when Dick Kitchen (a relative of mine) was just a young boy, so I doubt he and Jane founded the camp.
After Camp Allegro had closed its doors, Dick and Jane bought the property, renamed it Allegro Pines and subdivided it into building lots, keeping the house on the point for their own use.
Ted Houghton
Sturbridge, Mass.
