To the editor:
This is in response to Karen Porter's letter about the stimulus, as you were fortunate not to qualify for it. Unfortunately, most of us did qualify for the stimulus. And unfortunately I was one of those that did not ever receive any of it. I did not even receive my 2019 IRS refund or my 2020 refund. But, then again that is OK, according to people like you.
I watch and see others that have not worked for years, and they receive all of the government handouts. As I have worked all of my life, paid taxes, why do I not get anything?
I just want my tax refunds. I filed my return e-file, and they still refuse that?
Do you have anything to say about that?
Tammy Shackford
North Conway
