New Hampshire is one of 50 sovereign states in a federal democratic republic. We govern ourselves and choose our elected officials by free and secret ballot. New Hampshire voters of both parties have spoken. There was little choice on the Democrat ballot. Only the U.S. Senate race was contested. Apparently, even Democrats are unhappy with Maggie Hassen.
The Republican primary was messier as is true democracy. Republicans had to wade through a slurry of qualified candidates, characters, opinions, policy issues and mudslinging.
The general election now looms fast and furious. It will determine the course of the state and country for the next two years and possibly longer. This is where policy matters. Policy differences between the two parties cannot be clearer.
Democrat politicians and media are having difficulty vouching for the policies that have flowed from the Biden administration. They fully support them but cannot honestly use them in campaigns since they have created such chaos throughout the country. They have resorted instead to vilifying anything Republican. The name calling has reached epic proportion, starting at the very top of the Democrat party.
What we are hearing from the “Great Uniter” is shocking. Our local Democrat politicians and activists are not immune to this latest tactic. Go to any Democrat gathering and you will hear how “dangerous” we Republicans are. Read the opinion pieces in the Sun.
Don’t be a victim of Mass Formation Psychosis. Look back in history, both distant and recent, and ask yourself what kind of country do you want for your children and grandchildren? Policy matters. Your vote matters.
