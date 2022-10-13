To the editor:
As we approach that consequential date that will determine the future path of our state and country, the choice becomes increasingly clear. The consequences of policies under Democrat leadership are exposed on a daily basis.
Checking out at the supermarket, filling the gas tank, checking your 401(k), and heating your home have become tasks riddled with anxiety by many regular Americans. Our beloved country is being invaded by millions who come for a better life but also bring drugs that are poisoning our young people at an alarming rate and the most prolific organized human trafficking in the world. Crime is rampant as a result of Democrat policies that include an open border, defund the police, cashless bail and emptying the jails.
Democrat candidates cannot defend their egregious policies. That is obvious by their ads that fail to address what really matters to most Americans. The name calling has reached epic proportions. Republicans are “mean, semi-fascist, dangerous.”
Democrats are refusing to be on the same stage with Republicans for debates. Local Democrats send out their minions at dusk to steal lawn signs. Notice the lack of Republican signs even though hundreds have been distributed.
Many lifelong Democrats are recognizing the abject failure of their policies and are following Tulsi Gabbard’s exit from their party. They will join independents and Republicans on Nov. 8 to maintain the N.H. Advantage and restore sanity in Washington.
Suzanne Nelson
North Conway
