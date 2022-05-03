Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's amusing advice to Trump to declare "Marshall Law on Jan. 6" instead of martial law or, in her case, martial law was fortunately ignored. Her stand against vaccinations and mask-wearing will be tested as China prepares to battle a major COVID threat.
China tried and partially succeeded in controlling the virus spread with tracking, isolation and mask-wearing. This worked for a while, and they had a small fraction of our deaths. Now, the Omicron variant is much more virulent, and easily spread into its horde of unvaccinated population — including many seniors who are vaccine deniers, like Marjorie. This is partly due to the relative failure of the Sinovac vaccine developed in China.
Meanwhile, many Americans have received our effective vaccines, and Omicron is giving the deniers a vaccine delivered by someone coughing nearby. If China stays on its track of isolation it will just slow the spread along with its economy. Do we, in our own best interest, give them the ability to manufacture our vaccines, and save some Chinese lives, or should we send Trump over to share his advice on his super drug discoveries alongside Marjorie's advice on mask-wearing and vaccinations. This would eliminate China as a rival for about 20 years.
Trump should travel to China and suggest that they try injecting bleach as a cure-all for COVID-19. After all, that suggestion worked so well in eliminating COVID-19 here in the United States.
