To the editor:
What is wrong with the town manager and selectmen in this town?
Why doesn't the town use the rescue fund money on helping the locals here who need help instead of using the money on pickleball.
This is reckless spending that shouldn't be happening! Do the locals matter anymore to the selectmen and the town manager?
Apparently not if the town wants to spend $1 million recklessly on stuff that could wait. There are more important things that the town can actually spend that money on like housing that locals can afford.
Steve Webster
Conway
