To the editor:
In response of Joesph Dorsett's letter: How in the world can you blame CNN for Donald Trump's loss? CNN reports facts just like ABC and MSNBC. FOX News is the Republican Party's news outlet
Trump did so much lying it's unbelievable. You cannot believe a word that comes out of his mouth, period. He did so much damage to this beautiful country.
Don't say that our President Joe Biden is ignoring the Constitution. Trump did ignore our Constitution almost on a daily basis. I blame FOX News for continuing to spread the biggest lie ever. I blame Fox News for spreading fake news and lies about everything. So, Mr. Dorsett, blame who you want but I do believe that you have been brainwashed by FOX News.
Steve Webster
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.