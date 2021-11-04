To the editor:
The other day, I was reading the paper and I came across the article of where the school board decided mandate wearing masks while attending school meetings.
I read that Wendy Richardson wasn’t wearing a mask. One of the school board members approached her and asked her to put on a mask. She refused and said she had a doctor’s note saying she couldn’t wear one.
She said she had the note in her purse but couldn’t find it. She was let off with a warning. I think that was downright BS to allow her to stay without wearing a mask that is mandated now at school board meetings.
She should have been asked to leave the meeting or been told to go and get a mask. That didn’t happen. Apparently, Ms. Richardson doesn’t have to follow the rules. To me that is setting a tone for other people to not wear a mask to meetings.
We are having a really big problem here with cases rising daily. I think the school board should start taking action with people like Ms. Richardson who refuse to wear a mask by asking them to go and get a mask. If that person refuses then ask them to leave and not return until they are wearing a mask.
One last thing. Ms Richardson seems to have a problem with rules. Wear a mask for one, get vaccinated and think about everyone around you. How would you feel if you gave COVID to another person and the person died because of your stupidity?
Steve Webster
Conway
