To the editor:
I appreciated the column by Jonna Carter, and thank her for keeping us up to date concerning the shenanigans of our legislature and governor and the most recent assaults on woman’s health care. We should note that these bills and rules are mostly pursued and written by men. Why is that, I wonder? Maybe power and control and money? Or testosterone hormone? Women of high or significant means will always be able to make their own decisions, say, about abortion, and then obtain one.
In the old days she would drive or fly somewhere else and have it done. No problems there. But women of lower means or with other health problems will be denied such a choice. Men, it is noted, do not have to worry or make decisions that affect such physical, emotional, psychological or compassionate challenges and health risks.
But contrary to Ms. Carter, I was in New York in 1972, and completely aware of the status of women’s reproductive health care. It was two years after the state legalized abortion in 1970 and one year prior to Roe v. Wade when the last local woman to die of complications from an illegal abortion gone wrong was brought into our hospital. It was in 1971 and it wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t right. I didn’t know her personally, but I crossed paths with her husband now and then.
Here is what I would suggest to those who would limit and restrict a woman’s reproductive freedom: Whenever you drive by your local hospital, ask yourself if there is a woman in the ER being treated for an illegal abortion procedure gone wrong. She might even be somebody you know. Like maybe even a friend or family member?
Oh, and here’s a tip. Find out what day of the week the medically untrained and unprofessional abortionist comes to town and sets up shop. The complications from a botched procedure generally show up in the ER about two days later. Sadly, let us not forget that some abortion procedures are self induced and highly dangerous. In any and all medical procedures, trained and experienced professionals are always preferable.
Stephen A. Kull
Silver Lake
