To the editor:
Remember how, just a few weeks ago, there were many letters written in to the Sun from compliant, mask-wearing people, demanding that the "non-compliant" people, who chose not to wear a mask, wear one, out of "common courtesy" and for the "greater good"...or out of "respect" or for "public safety?"
Remember all of those letters? It was for the greater good. Here's another thing we can all do for the greater good, out of common courtesy. Follow the rules of the road.
Where there's a stop sign, one should stop. Please do not yield or pull out in front of traffic. Obey the speed limits. That's right. The white signs with black numbers. Those are there for a reason. Perhaps there are thickly settled families, or an abundance of livestock, even businesses perhaps. If it's dark, turn on your headlights so that other drivers can clearly see you. Don't text and drive. Do not hold your phone and drive.
Neglecting any of these things can actually lead to someone being killed. You can google it if need be. Remember that people actually live here. Our children live with us, as do pets, farm animals, older folk who may not be able to dive out of your way as you post to facebook while driving.
If a mask was important to you, this should be really important to you. There have been far too many casualties caused by distracted and negligent driving over this past year. That should be a highlighted article in the paper. It's not, so I guess I'll hope that you read this and sort of understand that traffic laws are written for a reason. You got it. For the greater good.
Stacy Downs
Effingham
