To the editor:
The biggest argument when it comes to abortion is, "What about victims of rape?"
To the editor:
The biggest argument when it comes to abortion is, "What about victims of rape?"
Ironically, liberals are preventing women from being able to defend themselves against rapists. They don't want people to carry guns. Just this past week, we have seen the ban of pistols in Canada.
The movement is coming to the United States. In states like Michigan, you have to have a permit to carry pepper spray. In Minnesota, you have the duty to retreat before being able to defend yourself especially with deadly force. Break it down and by the liberal's argument, "If we really cared about rape victims, we would have preventative measures to avoid rape in the first place."
They don't care about victims of rape. They just want to legalize abortions to cover their asses. Basically, "Sorry this happened to you, you don't have to keep the baby." Yet, they are not doing anything to prevent it.
If you're truly against rape, then take preventative measures to avoid it from happening in the first place. It's that simple. Republicans also have the wrong idea by wanting to ban abortions. Just keep in mind that as it stands, abortions are legal in the state of New Hampshire. This is a good thing, and I am for this. I also like the fact we have constitutional carry and stand your ground.
Other states like California and Minnesota are not so fortunate. Liberals don't care about the "sanctity of life" no more than Republicans do. Conservatives basically state that if you're pre-born, you're fine. If you're pre-school, you're screwed. Something to keep in mind this November. New Hampshire needs to maintain what it has and both parties need to come to some sort of agreement. Leftists can have their abortions. Conservatives get to have their guns. Period.
Sid Jones
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.