To the editor:
Freedom has greatly profited from having a tradition of electing quality selectmen who have focused on their role as stewards of the town. Our selectmen generally have been non-divisive, consistent, productive. proactive and knowledgeable about Freedom’s history and needs.
Alan Fall, now seeking his second three-year term, has shown himself to fit the best of this tradition. We are most fortunate that he wishes to run again — a highly qualified, knowledgeable professional.
As a former Freedom selectman, I can attest that a good selectman’s job is surprisingly difficult. It is a job full of hard choices with no room for personal agendas nor political ideology. When I served, I spent 20 or more hours a week. I believe Alan is spending even more.
This term Alan was responsible for monitoring the Danforth Bay Bridge project, which we all know was plagued by unexpected problems. This involved daily visits to the site as well as managing the contracts and staying on top of work progress.
Describing himself as “a cheap Yankee,“ Alan supports low tax rates, a Freedom tradition. He also supports new programs and investments that the town needs and wants.
Alan has been on several town boards, including the school board (serving as chairman for two years) while his children attended Freedom schools.
Coupled with his excellent board performance, his deep Freedom roots and his steadfast devotion to the best interests of the town, Alan is an ideal steward. Continuity is important.
I am pleased to vote for Alan for another term and hope that all Freedom voters will do the same March 9 at the Freedom Elementary School.
Scott Cunningham
Freedom
