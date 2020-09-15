To the editor:
I lived in Eaton for 27 years and I'm very sad to see the beautiful town of Eaton looking like a dump site with all the various flags.
But especially that dump of a float/barge floating in Crystal Lake. What’s wrong with the politicians in Eaton not demanding to have that barge taken off.
The trees will be changing colors soon and it saddens me and my friends that piece of junk is still floating.
Sandra Steele
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.