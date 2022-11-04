In the past five months, I’ve been talking about the fact I was an elected school board member, that I worked for 18 years in the business office of a local firm that specializes in instrumentation and controls for the the water and wastewater industry, and that I was a certified childbirth educator. In these final days before the Nov. 8 election, I have this left to say: together with my husband, I have been your neighbor for 42 years. I am not a politician. There are plenty of those to go around.
I have stepped out in faith to serve our community of Carroll County in District 8.
I won’t go negative because we don’t need that right now. I am a moderate.
I will not vote for a state income tax or a sales tax.
I will work hard for our local small businesses. I am concerned about our economic well being and the cost of energy and heating fuel. I support women’s right to make decisions about her own health care, our public schools, issues that support families and seniors, our Carroll County lakes and landscapes — the beauty and health of this place we love, how we put food on the table, and the future of our democracy. It’s a long list that takes clear thinking and varied experience. I am capable.
I’d love your vote. I’d like to serve my Carroll County neighbors on these important issues that affect our daily lives.
