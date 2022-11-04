To the editor:

In the past five months, I’ve been talking about the fact I was an elected school board member, that I worked for 18 years in the business office of a local firm that specializes in instrumentation and controls for the the water and wastewater industry, and that I was a certified childbirth educator. In these final days before the Nov. 8 election, I have this left to say: together with my husband, I have been your neighbor for 42 years. I am not a politician. There are plenty of those to go around.

