To the editor:
Why, after the despicable acts of Jan. 6, did you feel that printing, once again, a letter full of unproven "lies" and "conspiracy theories" from James E Piettrangelo would be appropriate just two days later. Show us definitive proof of voter fraud and I, along with 81,000,000+ others will then agree.
Until then, how about an end to the continuation of the spreading of conspiracy theories, hate and lies?
I can only surmise as to the reason it was thought to be a good decision to print this letter, but I will not go down that path. I will leave that for others to ponder. I just hope better heads will prevail next time. Haven't we all had enough?
Sandra Boyle
Freedom
