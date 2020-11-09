To the editor:
Saturday’s Sun brought a Tele-Talk inquiring about mask mandates, and a letter headlined, “Let’s hope future will hold a better-informed electorate.”
I’ve got bad news for the author, Arthur Heigl.
Economists agree that during the last 50 years, the gap between the very rich and very poor has increased, as the middle class dwindles. Of those few who do pursue education past high school, most are burdened with unprecedented debt. A far cry from my mix of scholarship, work-study and loans for college, and the loan payments were deferred without interest for military service and graduate school, and were peanuts compared to the loans today. There are specialized schools, but they focus on what students need to know for an occupation, and not on a broader education.
Fortunately, there are more colleges springing up that grant two-year associate degrees. However, as with four-year degrees, most students remain with crushing debt. And emphasis on the quality of free public education has been much reduced. Many of the responses in your Tele-Talk column are evidence of that. As was my time volunteer teaching GED prep in Conway. The experiences that younger students related about Kennett High School were most discouraging.
This situation will not change until both public and college education are reformed. In the meantime, most will remain “lesser” informed and have less opportunities in life, as wealth becomes more and more concentrated among fewer and fewer people.
One answer is much greater investment by the federal government in education. The states cannot do it as property taxes are crushing to most people. And the money should be directed to individual students, not to bureaucracies that suck up funding for federal programs. There is a path to a more informed electorate, but it must strongly focus on student achievement.
We also need to focus on creating more career opportunities for the young, but without crippling Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other programs without which many could not live. It is encouraging that President-elect Joe Biden’s proposals are focused in these directions. All of us should listen to what he has to say.
As for your Tele-Talk question about a mask mandate, the answer is, “of course.” Just look at the recent tripling of U.S. COVID-19 deaths reported by the Johns Hopkins dashboard. It is time to stop fooling around.
Sam Farrington
Albany
