The recent responses by some to President Joe Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan are demeaning and extremely insulting. Gov. Chris Sununu said, “President Biden did not cancel student debt he transferred it on to the backs of millions of hard-working Americans who chose not to go to college for expensive degrees.” Those who went to college are not hardworking Americans? These and others spouting similar degrading comments are only doing so for political reasons.

