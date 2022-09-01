The recent responses by some to President Joe Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan are demeaning and extremely insulting. Gov. Chris Sununu said, “President Biden did not cancel student debt he transferred it on to the backs of millions of hard-working Americans who chose not to go to college for expensive degrees.” Those who went to college are not hardworking Americans? These and others spouting similar degrading comments are only doing so for political reasons.
They imply that those who went to college with loans are irresponsible. People go to college to get a degree that is required for their career, serve their community and hopefully a better life.
This includes those who provide necessary services to all of us: educators, health-care providers, scientists, engineers. The list goes on and on and on. Those without college degrees need the services of those who do and equally, those with degrees need the invaluable services provided everyday by those who do not. We need each other. Politicians should not pit us against each other in hopes of getting political gain for themselves or their party.
They suggest people with student loans did not work hard to pay for college. That is absolutely false. My children worked very hard in school to just get accepted into college. Scholarships are available for freshmen who work hard, but after freshmen year it gets increasingly harder to get any. My husband and I each worked a full-time job plus several part-time jobs to pay as much as possible. Our children worked as well. This is true of most people I know. They work hard now to pay off those loans.
Those who have college loans should not be demeaned and disrespected by anyone, especially politicians who do so for political purposes.
