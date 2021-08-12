To the editor:
Today’s cover story is absolutely disgusting. Sure, publish a story about concerned citizens, that’s your job, but to give any credence or press, especially a front page visual of an offensive gesture, any value is beneath the dignity of a true newspaper.
Your paper today was nothing more than an ugly tabloid. Put it in the checkout line at the grocery store next to the crap displaying two-headed babies and monsters rising from the dead.
Cannot believe you found this picture to be the best representation of people gathering to discuss a difficult subject.
I am going to contact all your advertisers exhorting them to find other marketing sources: Vibe, Charity Chatter, summer activity publications, anything else but your vile sheet. Can’t even call it a newspaper, cause it sure ain’t.
So so sad and disappointed in your choices.
Sally Fiore
Glen
