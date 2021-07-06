To the editor:
My name is Ryan Hill and I’ve lived in the MWV my whole life. As a young teen my older brother was an avid skateboarder and was a good friend of Kevin Peare.
I spent countless hours hanging out in front of our house watching them skate. We even had a half pipe in our front yard, as there was no local place to skate without someone calling the cops, and my parents supported my brother and his friends skating.
Now as a mom of two boys I will fully encourage my kids to participate in any sports they want to learn. If they want to skateboard I would love for them to have a fun safe place to skate and meet new friends.
I feel that kids need to be encouraged for all sports and if there is options for kids to play traditional sports there should also be resources for kids that want to take part in sports that are not school supported.
I fully support the cause to get a skatepark in this valley, and I hope this letter helps support some advances in moving closer to the goal for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park. Skate don't hate!
Ryan Hill
Conway
