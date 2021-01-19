To the editor:
It’s been many years since I last felt a need to write a letter to the editor of this paper.
I’ve written comments on William Marvel’s missives and compared and contrasted select boards, but I was saddened by the front-page article about Jamie Gemetti’s retirement from the position of news photographer.
I’ve known Jamie for many years, first meeting him when I was providing a science and math component to Jackson Rec’s summer program. Jamie took a picture of the kids launching their handmade rockets into the sky for The Mountain Ear.
Later on, I had his daughter, Sophia, as one of the cast for two of my productions of “A Christmas Carol” at the Eastern Slope Theatre. It was for my second production that I cast Sophia as Christmas Present, the foil to Scrooge played by Michael Murphy.
Jamie’s support of my productions as a cast photographer is greatly appreciated. I wish him success in his future endeavors and hope that he will find time to occasionally share a picture with all of us who have taken inspiration from his wonderful photographs.
Roger Clemons
Bartlett
