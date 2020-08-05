To the editor:
Climate change dominates the discussion of Earth’s future.
But no amount of climate-change effort and no amount of greening of energy sources will change the fact that Earth’s carrying capacity is limited. And, we have already exceeded that capacity viewed in the long term. The Earth is overpopulated.
The average global per-person carbon footprint is 4.9 metric tons per year. Multiplied by 82 million persons, which is the net population gain each year, one gets a low estimate of almost 402 million metric tons of additional carbon emissions added to the planet annually.
Every time a new solution is invented to reduce greenhouse gases, the added population eats up the gains that the new technology promised to deliver.
If you reduce individual output of greenhouse gases, and you increase the number of individuals using energy, you cannot stay ahead in this race against the clock.
One million people are added to our already overpopulated planet every 4.5 days (seeworldpopulationbalance.org).
If climate change is the fire, overpopulation is the fuel.
Roderick Forsman
Intervale
