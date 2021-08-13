To the editor:
The magnificent maple tree in front of the Intervale Motel is a valley jewel. Its foliage display is an eye stopper, as evidenced by countless tour busses that stop for photos to capture its iconic beauty every autumn.
It is a remarkable coincidence that it is located at the famed Scenic Vista, enhancing the 360-degree views — from Mount Washington to all the surrounding mountains, natural fixtures and charming buildings.
The proposed Viewpoint Hotel and restaurant calls for the demolition of the existing Intervale Motel and the building of a new 4-floor structure closer to Route 16. If this proposal is approved, it will result in the destruction of this incredible tree.
I urge the planning board to insist on a specific provision in any construction plan to safeguard the tree and root system from damage. Judging from the size of this healthy tree, that root system is extensive and therefore vulnerable.
There is a planning board meeting on June 26 and this project is on the agenda.
Rod Forsman
Intervale
