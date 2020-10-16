To the editor:
Please support and vote for Mike Cryans incumbent candidate for Executive Councilor in District 1.
Born in Littleton, he taught for five years at Littleton High School, then worked his way up to senior vice president of Dartmouth Savings Bank. He was the executive director of Headrest, a substance abuse and recovery treatment facility for 11 years, and he has served 19 years as a Grafton County Commissioner.
He has direct experience and knowledge of our public education system. He clearly understands the substance abuse problems we are facing. He recognizes the issues facing the District 1 and has fought for us throughout his career. He provides a much needed voice on the Executive Council. Please cast your vote for him on Nov. 3.
Robin J. Gordon
Tamworth
