To the editor:
As a New Hampshire resident, I am for expanding the valley’s multicultural environment and its image overall. Now that the Biden administration is working diligently to help migrants who have travelled great distances to relocate to areas along the Canadian border, I hope they consider the North Conway area.
We have a plethora of available hotels that can comfortably accommodate families who are wanting to start a new life in this wonderful country. What better location then North Conway?
The valley has an excellent school system, a great amount of retail jobs, and a large amount of grocery stores that can comfortably accommodate the new families.
I want my taxpayer dollars to help these folks as much as possible, and North Conway isn’t all about tourism. These families can bring to the valley, their trade experiences and work experience. It's about blending cultures and opening our valley to a whole new world.
It would make me feel better knowing that these children would be receiving excellent education from our school system, and for these families to be raising their children in a safe and wonderful community.
Robin Heather
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.