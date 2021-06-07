To the editor:
I, too, take offense to Fryeburg Selectman Kimberly Clark's comment citing residents adverse to neighboring STRs as "rich elitists."
Excuse me! Let's compare bank accounts. I've lived here for 34 years — taking a serious financial job hit to do so. I've worked very hard to survive and keep my property maintained with a level of understanding and compassion, upgrading as needed for continuity with my neighborhood — our neighborhood. Taking care to preserve charm and maintain aesthetics for everyone's homes values and ultimate lifestyle mindset.
So now an investor (I'm told resides in London), owns an STR house right next door. Please ask to hear the voices and music noise recordings I've made when it's being rented. Music with caustic lyrics for school children to hear. Loud enough to have my tenants keeping their windows closed so they can get a good night's rest for an early report in the a.m.
The STR owner does not live here. Yes, I've renters, long-term renters. (Could have done STRs but chose not to.) Early risers working in our community. A community that now desperately needs long-term rental apartments.
When they get home it's been a loooong day. Having party vacationers was not what they expected for a home, aka, their castle. What's been done is not "an abomination." It's being respectful to assets, residents who are earnest toward their community and their stewardship of the natural habitat.
There's plenty of hotels, cabin rentals, motels, campgrounds for vacationers. Book and support them. And apprise yourselves to the lifestyle here before arriving. Residents here work to respect, educate, learn living rural; a tough lifestyle where a six-figure income is not the be-all end-all. But contributing good character and elbow grease is.
Roberta Bell
Kearsarge
