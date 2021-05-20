To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin is back once again employing his favorite rhetorical tactic: building a series of strawmen that he then destroys with his devastating conservative logic.
Tom seems puzzled as to what’s different with the CDC and business guidance about masking. One word — vaccinations. Either Tom is so obtuse that he doesn’t recognize this fact, in which case he has no business writing opinion columns, or worse, he purposely ignores this fact, which demonstrates the bad faith he’s engaging in when constructing his strawman arguments.
He then pivots to worrying about deaths in the Midwest. In case he hasn’t heard, people are dying in the midwestern states. Maybe not in the sheer numbers that they were in the populated areas of the New York City/New Jersey metropolitan area, but adjusted for population, South Dakota, North Dakota, Indiana and Illinois all rank in the top 15 states of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people.
Regarding Fauci funding “gain of function” research: By that logic, if McLaughlin donated money to the local GOP, who then used that money to help fund the campaign of a candidate who was linked to a drug-growing operation, that means McLaughlin is funding the drug trade. Makes sense.
The former head of the CDC was an incompetent, toadying sycophant, in large part responsible for the devastation COVID wreaked on our country. That he says, without any evidence indicating so, that COVID came from a Wuhan lab is just his opinion. Apparently, Tom agrees with that opinion. But, that is something completely different from calling it “The China Virus,” and doesn’t excuse the racist intent of those who do.
“A few brave scientists.” Like who? Akin to the “many people are saying” trope. Stupid, and lazy.
Construction times on roads? Perhaps the magnitude of the projects are greater? Just maybe?
Nothing but strawmen.
Robert Wiggin
North Conway
